NewsIndia
DELHI

Delhi firecracker ban: Rules flouted but over 17,000 kg crackers seized in Oct

Delhi firecracker ban: A large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout Diwali night as people in Delhi flouted the ban.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 10:15 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Delhi police registered 16 cases for allegedly bursting firecrackers in the city in the last four days
  • A large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout Diwali night in Delhi

Trending Photos

Delhi firecracker ban: Rules flouted but over 17,000 kg crackers seized in Oct

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered 16 cases for allegedly bursting firecrackers in the city in the last four days, officials said on Tuesday. According to data, police have registered 58 cases for selling firecrackers and a total of 2,834.13 kg firecrackers have been seized for storage or sale. It further said 150 cases have been registered for selling firecrackers and 17,357.13 kg firecrackers were seized from October 1 till October 24. Police have registered 23 cases for bursting firecrackers and seized 3.6 kilogram firecrackers during the same period. Diwali, the festival of lights, was celebrated on Monday.

Rules flouted in Delhi

A large number of high-decibel firecrackers thundered throughout Diwali night as people in Delhi flouted the ban imposed on these by the city government.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had last week said bursting firecrackers in the national capital on Diwali would attract a jail term of up to six months and a fine of Rs 200.

Bursting of firecrackers on Diwali is an age-old tradition, but authorities in Delhi said the decision to restrict it was taken after considering environmental concerns and health hazards associated with it.

 

Live Tv

DelhiDelhi firecracker banDiwaliDelhi PoliceAAPFirecracker banDelhi pollutionDelhi air qualityDelhi Weather

Trending news

indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi celebrates Diwali among soldiers in Kargil
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir