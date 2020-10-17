Delhi government CBSE schools record best-ever class 12 results at 99% after compartment exams

Delhi: The Delhi government Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) schools have recorded their best-ever class 12 results at 99% after the results of the compartment exams were announced.

Earlier on June 13, when the CBSE declared Class 12 board exam results, the students in the Delhi government CBSE schools had recorded the then best ever results at 98%.

Speaking on the achievement, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Education Manish Sisodia expressed it is a moment of pride for the Delhi government to see teachers deliver such excellent academic results in these difficult times also.

Sisodia congratulated the Delhi government school students, teachers, and parents for achieving 99% passing percentage in CBSE class 12th after compartment examinations and 93% passing percentage in class 10th examinations.

The Deputy CM said that this reflects the commitment and dedication shown by the teachers, school students, along with their parents.

This is to be noted that for class 10 students, the pass percentage showed a drastic increase from 83% to 93% in the before and after compartment examinations respectively. Earlier this year, the Delhi government CBSE schools class 10 board exams results showed an improvement from 71.6% in 2019 to 82.61% in 2020.

"The transformational impact this is going to make on the children who’ve not only been able to finish their schools but also go to the next grade is huge. I’m feeling extremely proud that our government school students have performed so well by overcoming such challenges," added Sisodia.

"This result makes a huge difference to the lives of 16,864 students who move to the next grade this year itself. It was made possible because of our concern and commitment towards every child," said the Deputy CM.

Of the 1734 students who appeared in class 12 compartment exams, 1290 passed. Similarly, of the 25400 students who appeared in class 10 compartment exam, 15574 cleared the exam.

Live TV