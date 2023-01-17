topStoriesenglish
DELHI ROBBERY

Delhi shocker: Four bike-borne robbers shoot man, loot Rs 5 lakh - Watch

In the CCTV footage, the robbers can be seen shooting the man in his right leg and fleeing with Rs 5 lakh in Delhi's Roop Nagar. 

Jan 17, 2023

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, four bike borne robbers looted Rs 5 lakh from a 42-year-old man by shooting at his right leg in Delhi. In a video shared by news agency ANI on Saturday, the robbers can be seen heckling the man and throwing him on the road in Delhi's Roop Nagar. The incident occurred on Saturday (January 14th).

They can be seen mercilessly thrashing the victim and shooting in his right leg in a bid to snatch money from him. A lot of vehicles passed by when the entire incident was unfolding, it also caused a minor traffic jam but no one stepped out of their vehicles to stop the robbers. The assailants can also be seen firing at a vehicle that tries to hit them.

"Victim Hunny Kalra was injured in the right leg & Rs 5 lakh was looted that he received as payment for his employer. Kalra received payment from Bahadurgarh road, Sadar Bazar to the Shalimar Bagh area," the Delhi police said.

"He was rushed to a hospital and a case was registered," police added.

