Traffic advisory for commuters - check out roads to avoid as heavy Delhi witnesses heavy downpour

New Delhi: It has been a rainy Saturday in Delhi-NCR, with the capital witnessing record rainfall in many years. Several areas, including the Delhi airport, were waterlogged after heavy rain lashed the national capital on Saturday. Heavy rainfall and consequent waterlogging have disrupted the normal, everyday life in various parts of Delhi. Due to incessant rains in the national capital, several routes were either partially or completely waterlogged causing disruption in traffic movement.Several areas were submerged due to continuous heavy rain. Waterlogging was also witnessed near RK Puram, Moti Bagh, India Gate, Delhi Airport, Minto Bridge, ITO, Dwarka, Palam, and Madhu Vihar area.

The Delhi Traffic Police took to Twitter to issue traffic guidelines to people. Here are some of the diversions:

Traffic is affected at Dwarka Sector 20 road no-226 due to water logging. Commuters should avoid using this route.

At the T point of road number 210 and 224 near DJB booster pump Dwarka, there is heavy water logging due to overflow of drain and rain. Commuters informed to avoid the stretch until situation is under control

At Jain Colony, Kanjhawala Road, local residents have blocked the road as DJB work is going on for more than 3 months and rain water has filled the area. Local police with SHO are at the spot. Traffic staff is also present and traffic has been diverted.

Traffic is moving in one lane due to waterlogging while going from Khajuri flyover to Brijpuri.

There is 3-4 feet of waterlogging in Rani Kheda Under Pass, traffic is affected. Please avoid using this route.

Due to waterlogging at GTK road, the stretch from Azadpur to Mukarba Chowk and from Mukarba Chowk to Azadpur are badly affected. Alternate route should be taken, traffic has been diverted.

Many Delhi-bound flights were also diverted to other cities due to heavy rains."We regret the inconvenience caused. Due to sudden heavy rain, for a short period, there was waterlogging at the forecourt. Our team was immediately aligned to look into it and the issue has been resolved," said Delhi International Airport (DIAL).

