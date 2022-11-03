'Dhairya rakhiye', says Rajnath Singh as crowd in Himachal rally chants 'we want PoK' - WATCH

Jaisinghpur(HP): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said "Dhairya rakhiye,"(Be patient) as some people in his public meeting shouted they want Pakistan Occupied Kashmir(POK). Addressing a public meeting in Jaisinghpur town of Himachal`s Kangra district, Singh smiled and said 'Dhairya rakhiye after some people saying in crowd chanted 'we want POK'. "Today, not one but six medical colleges have either opened or are being opened in the state of Himachal Pradesh. AIIMS has too been opened here," Singh said. The Defence Minister hailed the centre's decision to abrogate Article 370 from J&K and said, "The incidents of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir have come down after the abrogation of Article 370. I want to assure you that terrorism will be eradicated from the country"

He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s leadership and said that India`s prestige has increased on the global stage under his prime ministership. "No one can deny the fact that after PM Modi became PM, India`s prestige increased on the global stage. Today if India says anything on the global forum, other countries listen carefully to what India is saying," he said.

"Our Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi has decided that defense related goods should be made in India only. He said 'Make in India, Make for world'. Today India is counted among the top 25 defense exporters in the world," he further added.

#WATCH | Jaisinghpur, Himachal Pradesh: "Dhairya rakhiye," says Defence Minister Rajnath Singh as some people in a rally being addressed by him say they want PoK pic.twitter.com/mKIAW26lWs — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2022

Earlier today, while addressing a rally in Himachal`s Solan, Rajnath said that only two Prime Ministers in the country including Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Narendra Modi gave importance to Himachal Pradesh like nobody else.

Singh said, "People of this country can evaluate well what earlier governments did and what the present government is doing. Cong has been in power for a long time post-independence. But only two PMs-Atal Bihari Vajpayee and PM Modi-gave importance to Himachal like nobody else".

Meanwhile, the BJP has released its list of 68 candidates. Out of the six candidates getting a ticket in the second list, one woman found representation while the other five are male candidates.

(With ANI inputs)