NEW DELHI: Tonight on DNA, we delve into France's groundbreaking decision to enshrine abortion as a constitutional right. This historic move makes France the first country globally to guarantee abortion rights for women in its constitution. Henceforth, women in France are empowered to terminate pregnancies at their discretion, without the need for external approval, whether at 9 weeks or 9 months.

Under the banner of "My Body, My Choice," this legislation has ignited fervent debate. Is it a fundamental right for women to decide the fate of their pregnancies independently? This contentious issue fuels discussions worldwide, prompting us to conduct a thorough DNA test on global abortion laws, exploring whether abortion should be regarded as a personal matter for women.

In democratic societies, individuals are endowed with certain inalienable rights. Yet, the right to abortion remains elusive for many women across the globe, subject to the whims of legal frameworks and judicial systems.

France's adoption of abortion as a constitutional right marks a momentous occasion, sparking jubilation nationwide. The passing of the bill in the French Parliament saw celebratory scenes at the iconic Eiffel Tower, adorned with the mantra "My Body, My Choice."

While other nations have acknowledged women's reproductive rights in their constitutions, France distinguishes itself by guaranteeing abortion rights unconditionally.

Surveys indicate overwhelming support within France, with approximately 85% endorsing constitutional amendments for abortion rights. French President Macron's pledge to uphold these rights has now come to fruition, with the French government convening a special parliamentary session to formalize the legislation. The resounding approval, with 780 votes in favor against a mere 72, underscores bipartisan consensus and societal backing for this landmark law.

Through this progressive legislation, France underscores the principle of bodily autonomy, sending a resolute message globally. Tonight's episode of DNA promises an in-depth analysis of this pivotal development.