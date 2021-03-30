Don't go near Rahul Gandhi, he is not married: Former Kerala MP warns girls

New Delhi: Former Kerala MP Joyce George on Monday (March 30, 2021) kicked up a row when he made disparaging remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he 'warned' girls that they should be careful when they go near him as he is unmarried.

The former MP made the remarks at a campaign rally ahead of the elections in the poll-bound states of Kerala. He had come in support of CPI(M) leader and current power minister MM Mani.

"Rahul Gandhi`s programs are held only in women colleges. He will go there and teach girls how to stand straight and how to bend. My dear children, don`t go near him and do such things...he is not married," George was quoted as saying by ANI.

The incident in question is when Rahul Gandhi was seen giving Aikido lessons at Kochi's St Teresa’s College last Monday. Gandhi demonstrated how one woman can resist being pushed by some seven others by using their energy to hold the ground.

Rahul Gandhi is trained in the Japanese martial art Aikido and was showing the move after a request from a student.

Watch Video here:

Women in India have to get strength from inside. For that to happen you must understand the way that you are being pushed, understand the forces that are hurting you, and then position yourself properly.: Shri @RahulGandhi#SwagathamRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/UqvD7tCtUf — Congress (@INCIndia) March 22, 2021

The remarks have invited criticism from the Congress, with Ramesh Chennithala demanding George's arrest for his commments against the Wayanad MP.

Meanwhile, the Congress women`s wing carried out a protest in front of the secretariat against the ex-MP for insulting women and demanded that he be arrested.

Voting for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2.