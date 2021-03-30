हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
State election 2021

Don't go near Rahul Gandhi, he is not married: Former Kerala MP warns girls

The former MP made the remarks against Rahul Gandhi - Congress MP from Wayanad, at a campaign rally in support of CPI(M) leader and current power minister MM Mani ahead of the polls in Kerala.  

Don&#039;t go near Rahul Gandhi, he is not married: Former Kerala MP warns girls
File photo

New Delhi: Former Kerala MP Joyce George on Monday (March 30, 2021) kicked up a row when he made disparaging remarks on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he 'warned' girls that they should be careful when they go near him as he is unmarried.

The former MP made the remarks at a campaign rally ahead of the elections in the poll-bound states of Kerala. He had come in support of CPI(M) leader and current power minister MM Mani.

"Rahul Gandhi`s programs are held only in women colleges. He will go there and teach girls how to stand straight and how to bend. My dear children, don`t go near him and do such things...he is not married," George was quoted as saying by ANI.

The incident in question is when Rahul Gandhi was seen giving Aikido lessons at Kochi's St Teresa’s College last Monday. Gandhi demonstrated how one woman can resist being pushed by some seven others by using their energy to hold the ground.

Rahul Gandhi is trained in the Japanese martial art Aikido and was showing the move after a request from a student.

Watch Video here:

The remarks have invited criticism from the Congress, with Ramesh Chennithala demanding George's arrest for his commments against the Wayanad MP.

Meanwhile, the Congress women`s wing carried out a protest in front of the secretariat against the ex-MP for insulting women and demanded that he be arrested.

Voting for the 140-member Kerala assembly will be held in a single phase on April 6 while the counting of votes will take place on May 2. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
State election 2021Kerala Assembly election 2021Kerala electionRahul Gandhi
Next
Story

UPA launched 'outdated 2G missile' to attack 'nari shakti' of Tamil Nadu: PM Narendra Modi

Must Watch

PT3M40S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch Holi celebration of small screen stars