DU UG admission begins today on du.ac.in, here’s list of documents required, complete procedure

New Delhi: Delhi University is all set to begin its admission process 2021 against the first cutoff list on Monday (October 4, 2021). DU released its first cutoff list for admission 2021 on Friday (October 1, 2021). The students need to note that the admission process on the basis of first cutoff list will end on Wednesday (October 6, 2021).

DU has released the first cutoff list for all the stream and students can check the list on the official website of Delhi University on du.ac.in. As per previous trends firstly the colleges release the cut off list followed by the varsity.

DU UG Admissions 2021: List of documents required

Class 12 or qualifying exam marksheet and passing certificate

Class 10 marksheet and passing certificate

Caste certificate/EWS Certificate (if applicable)

Transfer Certificate from school

Migration Certificate from Board

Character Certificate

OMR form of University Registration

DU UG Admissions 2021: Admission procedure

1. The students will have to choose a college of their choice and respective course on the admissions portal dashboard after checking the first cutoff list issued by the university.

2. The students must check the cut-off carefully and see if they are eligible for the choice they are filling.

3. Once this is done, students need to complete the DU UG Admission form in all respects.

4. The forms will then be transferred to the Convenor of admissions who will then keep a check on the recommended cases for admissions, following which the forms will be sent to the principals of respective colleges for approval.

5. The students must note that the colleges can reject an application, but will have to give a reason or remark why they did so.

6. If the application is accepted, the next step for the students is to upload the necessary documents on the portal for verification.

7. The students need to be careful while uploading the documents as in case any of these documents are missing or have problems, their admissions might get forfeited by the respective college.

8. After the documents are uploaded, the students will have to pay the admission fee and save the receipt for future reference.

9. Once they have made the payment, the students will receive a confirmation from the respective college stating the status of their admission with them.

Meanwhile, roughly 3 lakh students have registered for the admissions this year in Delhi University for the nearly 70,000 seats in 63 colleges this year.

