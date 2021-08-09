हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Enforcement Directorate

ED attaches Rs 4 crore Pune land in money laundering case against businessman Avinash Bhosale

The Enforcement Directorate had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Pune Police.

File photo

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate on Monday (August 9) has provisionally attached immovable assets worth Rs 4 crore of  ARA Properties under PMLA (2002). 

The attached property is the land where Corporate Office(s) of ABIL (Avinash Bhosale Infrastructure Ltd) and its other group companies are situated. Avinash Bhosale is the promoter of the ABIL group companies.

The Enforcement Directorate had initiated a money laundering investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by Pune Police. 

The FIR alleged that the land situated at Plot No 2, Yashwant Ghadge Nagar Cooperative Housing Society, Range Hill Corner, Ganeshkhind Road, Pune, was transferred by Ranjit Mohite to ARA Properties in violation of Original Allotment Conditions existing at that point of time, whereby the land could have been transferred only to the Government/Commissioned Officers, being a primary condition at the time of allotment of this land by government in 1951.

During the money laundering investigation, search and seizure operations were carried out at various places and incriminating documents were seized. The documents found during the search corroborated the allegations made in the FIR.

