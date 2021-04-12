Fact Check: Uttar Pradesh to go for complete lockdown to curb COVID-19 surge?

NEW DELHI: In view of a steep rise in COVID-19 cases, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh recently announced a slew of measures and restrictions and issued new guidelines to curb the spread of the deadly virus. Authorities in the state also imposed night curfews in major cities of Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Kanpur and Varanasi, with effect from April 8.

In the past 24 hours, the state has reported more than 13,000 new COVID cases. Amid the latest surge of coronavirus cases, speculations started on social media that the authorities will impose a complete lockdown across the state. A few users also shared screenshots of news grab of a few news channels, leading to tension and panic among people.

The Fact Check social media team of Uttar Pradesh intervened and clarified that the reports of possible lockdown in the state surfacing on internet is 'false'. The official Twitter handle of the UP Fact Check team tweeted, 'Reports of weekend lockdown in Uttar Pradesh is shared on social media and WhatsApp. This news being circulated on social media is nothing but 'baseless'. There is no plan for any type of lockdown in the state. People should avoid sharing such misleading news."

दावा: सोशल मीडिया व व्हाट्सएप ग्रुप्स पर उत्तर प्रदेश में वीकेंड लॉकडाउन की खबर प्रसारित की जा रही है। #InfoUPFactCheck: सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित हो रही यह खबर निराधार है। प्रदेश में किसी भी प्रकार के लॉकडाउन की योजना नहीं है। इस प्रकार की भ्रामक खबरों को शेयर करने से बचें। pic.twitter.com/gg9rcFE5qA — Info Uttar Pradesh Fact Check (@InfoUPFactCheck) April 12, 2021

In another tweet, the team wrote, 'Claim: Lockdown will be imposed in entire Uttar Pradesh by 27th March. The picture being circulated on social media is from the last year. At present, there is no plan for any lockdown in the state."

The COVID-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh rose to 7,05,619 on Monday (April 12) with 13,685 fresh cases, while 72 more fatalities, highest single-day toll this month, pushed the death toll in the state to 9,224, an official said. At present, there are 81,576 active cases in the state, while 6,14,819 patients have recovered from the infection so far.