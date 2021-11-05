Fire breaks out at LPG outlet in Delhi, 7 injured

New Delhi: A fire tragedy has shaken Delhi. At an LPG outlet in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area on Friday (November 5), a fire broke out injuring five fire service personnel and two civilians, officials said. The injured were reportedly shifted to Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in the capital.

According to the officials, a gas cylinder explosion triggered the fire. A call about the fire at an LPG outlet in Jafrabad was received by the fire brigade around 8.15 pm, they added.

#UPDATE | Fire broke out in LPG cylinder's shop due to blast in LPG cylinder, 5 personnel of fire brigade were injured and taken to GTB Hospital. Two civilians also got injured: Fire Department, Delhi pic.twitter.com/xlj12ULWhz — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2021

More details are awaited.

(With Agency inputs)

