fire service

Fire breaks out at LPG outlet in Delhi, 7 injured

According to the officials, a gas cylinder explosion triggered the fire. A call about the fire at an LPG outlet in Jafrabad, in northeast Delhi, was received by the fire brigade around 8.15 pm

Fire breaks out at LPG outlet in Delhi, 7 injured

New Delhi: A fire tragedy has shaken Delhi. At an LPG outlet in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area on Friday (November 5), a fire broke out injuring five fire service personnel and two civilians, officials said. The injured were reportedly shifted to Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in the capital.

According to the officials, a gas cylinder explosion triggered the fire. A call about the fire at an LPG outlet in Jafrabad was received by the fire brigade around 8.15 pm, they added.

More details are awaited.

Also read: Tamil Nadu: Father, son burnt to death as scooter loaded with crackers bursts into flames - Watch

(With Agency inputs)

 

