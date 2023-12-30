trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704328
NewsIndia
AYODHYA AIRPORT

First Flight To Ayodhya Airport Takes Off, Pilot Welcomes Passengers- Watch

The excitement is palpable as this marks the commencement of operations at the newly constructed airport, adding another gem to Ayodhya's cultural and aviation landscape.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 30, 2023, 03:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

First Flight To Ayodhya Airport Takes Off, Pilot Welcomes Passengers- Watch Representational Image

New Delhi: In the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inauguration of the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya on Saturday, the first flight bound for the newly unveiled airport gracefully ascended from Delhi.

A video posted by news agency ANI on X (formerly Twitter) captured the moment when IndiGo's pilot, Captain Ashutosh Shekhar, extended a warm welcome to passengers on the Ayodhya-bound flight. Expressing gratitude for the significant opportunity, he concluded with resounding 'Jai Shri Ram' chants echoed by passengers.

Enthusiastic visuals also portrayed passengers joyously chanting "Jai Shri Ram" as they boarded the inaugural flight to Ayodhya.

Situated just 15 kilometers from the heart of Ayodhya, the airport's phase 1 development, costing over Rs 1,450 crore, was unveiled by PM Modi in the company of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Spanning a total area of 6,500 sqm, the airport's terminal is primed to cater to approximately 10 lakh passengers annually, marking a significant stride in the region's connectivity.

This milestone precedes the eagerly awaited 'pran pratishtha' (consecration ceremony) of the Lord Ram idol at the under-construction Ram temple scheduled for January 22.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu