Flights Bomb Threats: Minor In Police Probe Net; Probe Intensifies

Flight Hoax Calls: In the fresh development pertaining to the case of multiple threats in flights, the Mumbai police have issued a notice to a teenage boy, his father, and another person from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh to join questioning in connection with bomb threats posted on social media targeting three flights, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

In the past few days, nearly a dozen Indian flights, including some heading for foreign destinations, have received bomb threats, and nothing suspicious was found in the planes.



On Monday, three international flights originating from Mumbai received bomb threats. While a New York-bound Air India flight was diverted to the national capital and rescheduled, the other two to Muscat and Jeddah, both operated by IndiGo, were delayed by several hours as the flights were moved to isolation bays for security checks.

Nothing suspicious was found on any of the planes, police officials had said. According to an official, the bomb threat was received through a post on social media platform X, and the handle is being verified.

Speaking on the matter, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said, "On Monday, a bomb threat was posted on X for an Air India's Mumbai-New York flight and IndiGo's Mumbai to Muscat and Mumbai to Jeddah flights."

Following the receipt of information about the post on the social media platform in connection with Rajnandgaon, Raipur Cyber Cell, and Rajnandgaon's Kotwali Police and Cyber Cell collected electronic data related to the case, he said.

Cyber Cell collected electronic data related to the case, he said. "A team of Mumbai police reached Rajnandgaon on Monday. With the help of Rajnandgaon police, a notice was issued to a 17-year-old boy who is a resident of the city, his father, and the person whose X account was used. They were summoned for questioning and further action in Mumbai," the official said. The Mumbai police have registered a case against an unidentified person and the X handle.

In the wake of the bomb threats, the central government is mulling upon a number of steps to deal with the issue. According to an India Today report, the Centre is planning to put the hoax callers on a 'no-fly list' and increase the number of air marshals on flights.

(With PTI Inputs)