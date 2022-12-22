topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
FOOTBALLER MESSI

'Footballer Messi' arrest in Delhi on charges of pickpocketing, murder: Police

The police said that with their arrest, the Messi Gang, mostly indulging in pick-pocketing, has been busted and 55 cases registered in South Delhi's C R Park, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas areas have been solved

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 10:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

'Footballer Messi' arrest in Delhi on charges of pickpocketing, murder: Police

New Delhi: A 43-year-old man, who was once inspired by Argentina football legend Lionel Messi and used to play football, was nabbed along with three gang members for several crimes in the national capital, an official said on Thursday.

The police said that with their arrest, the Messi Gang, mostly indulging in pick-pocketing, has been busted and 55 cases registered in South Delhi's C R Park, Defence Colony, Hauz Khas areas have been solved. A total of 56 mobile phones were recovered from the gang members.

The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Badarpur, Pummy alias Ajay, a resident of Faridabad in Haryana, Firoj Khan, a resident of Tigri area and the gang leader Pinku Messi alias Anni Messi, a resident of Jasola. Pinku Messi was found to be previously involved in 10 cases including murder and under the Arms Act.

According to Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south), on December 20 a police team including the Station House Officer of C R Park police station was patrolling in the area when they noticed a suspicious auto-rickshaw.

“Four people were sitting inside and the police officials asked about their presence in that area. Initially, they tried to mislead the police team but on their cursory search, a total of 11 mobile phones were recovered from their possession. They were asked about these mobile phones but they failed to give any satisfactory reply,” said the official.

"The gang leader Messi is a footballer and involved in many other cases including murder," the official added.

Live Tv

Footballer MessiArgentinafootballLionel MessiDelhi PoliceCR ParkDefence ColonyHauz Khas

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why do room heaters become the stuff of death in cold?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Poisonous Truth' of liquor in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 'Stunt'
DNA Video
DNA: Grand Welcome of the Champion!
DNA Video
DNA: When 1st breeder reactor generates electricity in 1951
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Should India worry about 'corona explosion' in China?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Sar Tan Se Juda' conspiracy
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: When three revolutionaries were given death sentence in 1927
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat Governor carries out cleanliness drive at Gujarat Vidyapith