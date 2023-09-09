G20 Day 2: Big Day For India, PM Narendra Modi. Check Complete Itinerary Here

The G20 Summit, hosted at Bharat Mandapam, promises a whirlwind of diplomatic activity. Leaders and heads of delegations are set to arrive at the venue, engage in welcome photographs with Prime Minister Modi, and gather in the Leaders' Lounge.

The summit kicks off with Session 1: "One Earth" at Summit Hall, followed by a working lunch. Bilateral meetings occupy the afternoon, leading to Session II: "One Family." After returning to their hotels, leaders reconvene for a dinner event, including conversations over dinner and photo opportunities. Over the next two days, PM Modi will engage in 12 bilateral meetings, spanning countries from the UK and Japan to France, Comoros, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Brazil, Nigeria, and Canada.

President Droupadi Murmu will be hosting a dinner on the opening day of the G20 summit in New Delhi on Saturday at a hall of Bharat Mandapam, the venue of the summit in honour of the world leaders.

Notably, former PMs Manmohan Singh and H.D. Deve Gowda will be absent due to health reasons, while Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have packed schedules, including international engagements.

G 20 Itenary For September 9, 2023

09:30 am -10:30 am- Arrival of leaders and heads of delegations at the Summit Venue, Bharat Mandapam.

Welcome photograph with the Prime Minister at Tree of Life Foyer, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

Leaders and heads of delegation assemble in the Leaders' Lounge, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

Between 10:30 am-1:30 pm Session 1: One Earth at Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam.

Working lunch

1:30 am-3 pm Bilateral meetings at Level 1, Bharat Mandapam

3 pm-4:45 pm Session II: One Family at Summit Hall, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

Return to hotels

Later between 7 pm to 9 pm Arrival of leaders and heads of delegation for dinner –

Welcome photograph on arrival

8 pm-9:15 pm Conversation over dinner

9:10 pm- 9:45 pm Leaders and heads of delegation assemble in Leaders' Lounge, Level 2, Bharat Mandapam

Departure for hotels from South or West Plaza

PM Modi will hold 12 bilateral meetings in the next 2 days

September 9- UK, Japan, Germany and Italy

September 10 - France, Comoros, Turkey, UAE, South Korea, Brazil and Nigeria

There will also be talks with Canada on the sideline on September 10.

The heads of state of Germany and France will arrive on September 9. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be arriving at 8 am and he will be received by MOS Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma.

French President Emmanuel Macron will arrive at 12:35 pm and he will be received by MOS Anupriya Patel.