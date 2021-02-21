Ahmedabad: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tested negative for COVID-19 via the latest RT-PCR test on Sunday (February 21), according to news agency ANI.

The Chief Minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on February 15, a day after he fainted on the stage during a rally in the state. As per the hospital reports, Rupani exhibited mild symptoms of the virus and his condition is now stable.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani tests negative for COVID-19. He was diagnosed with the disease on February 15. (file photo) pic.twitter.com/PCrBktP0PX — ANI (@ANI) February 21, 2021

Later in the week, Rupani had fainted on the stage while addressing a rally in Vadodara, Gujarat for the upcoming civic polls in the state. The CM was immediately flown to Ahmedabad and was undergoing treatment at U N Mehta Heart Hospital there.

He was tested for the coronavirus on Sunday (February 14) and his test results came out positive the next day.

The health ministry's bulletin on Monday stated that, "His symptoms are mild and his condition is stable." The concerned doctors at the hospital also added that the CM fainted during the rally due to "tiredness and physical weakness".

Deputy CM of Gujarat, Nitin Patel had earlier revealed that Rupani had mild fever for a couple of days and was taking medicine for the same. He also added that the CM does not have any co-morbid condition like diabetes or blood pressure.

“The CM will undergo regular medical checkup and will be given treatment as per the requirement. He will be discharged as per the decision of doctors,” Patel said.

Additionally, Deputy CM also informed that BJP's MP from Kutch Vinod Chavda and state party general secretary Bhikhu Dalsania had also tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back. Both of them are also undergoing treatment at the U N Mehta Heart Hospital.

Meanwhile, elections to six municipal corporations in Gujarat, including Vadodara are currently being held. Along with that, those for various other municipalities, districts and taluka panchayats will be held on February 28.

Live TV