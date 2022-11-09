topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
GUJARAT ASSEMBLY ELECTION 2022

Gujarat Election 2022: NO TICKET for ex-BJP CM; 'QUIT campaign' continues as another Congress MLA resigns- Latest updates HERE

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022: After Mohansinh Rathwa, now one more MLA, Bhagvanbhai Barad joined the BJP from congress. Talala MLA Bhagvanbhai Barad has resigned from the post of MLA.

Written By  Pritam Saha|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 03:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bhagvanbhai Barad won the elections from Congress in 2007.
  • In 2017, he also contested from Talala's seat and became the winner.
  • The BJP says that we do not invite anyone but we have guests every day.

Trending Photos

Gujarat Election 2022: NO TICKET for ex-BJP CM; 'QUIT campaign' continues as another Congress MLA resigns- Latest updates HERE

Campaigning for the Gujarat Assembly elections is going on in full swing by all four parties in Gujarat. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced star campaigners like youth leader Raghav Chadha and former cricketer Harbhajan Singh to hold rallies in Gujarat. Yesterday, Mohansinh Rathwa, who was associated with the party for 50 years, left the Congress and holds the hands of BJP.  At the same time, the ticket of Vijay Rupani and Nitinbhai Patel has been cut from the BJP. The former Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister have dropped out of the assembly race.

However, Rupani and Nitin Patel will be given a big responsibility. According to sources, these two leaders have been sidelined from the Assembly elections by giving them a big responsibility. Earlier, Vijay Rupani was given the responsibility of Punjab. Now Nitin Patel will also be kept away from the Gujarat election by giving him a big responsibility in another state. It has been learned through sources that BJP leader B. L. Santosh is also visiting Gandhinagar. Former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and former Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel have been appointed to the core committee. Six members, including RC Phaldu, Bhupendra Singh have been added. Till now, there have been 12 members on this core committee, but six members have been replaced.

Also Read: Gujarat Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal's Big Announcement, Gopal Italia & Manoj Sorathiya will contest from THESE assembly SEATS

After Mohansinh Rathwa, now one more MLA, Bhagvanbhai Barad joined the BJP from congress. Talala MLA Bhagvanbhai Barad has resigned from the post of MLA. Barad won the elections from Congress in 2007. In 2017, he also contested from Talala's seat and became the winner. The BJP says that we do not invite anyone but we have guests every day. Gujarat Congress is now running a Quit Congress campaign.

Live Tv

Gujarat Assembly Election 2022Congress MLA resignBJPBhagvanbhai BaradVijay RupaniNitin Patel

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?