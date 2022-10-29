Gujarat Polls: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann greeted with black flags, chants of 'Modi' in Navsari

New Delhi: When Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann were on their way to address a public rally in Gujarat's Navsari district on Saturday, BJP supporters waved black flags and chanted ‘Modi, Modi.’ Several Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters waved black flags as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders passed by on the road between Khudvel and Golvad villages in Chikhli taluka. They also chanted "Modi, Modi" as the vehicles drove to the National Cricket Ground in Chikhli town, where the two chief ministers were scheduled to speak at a rally.

Referring to the incident later, Kejriwal said he considers those waving black flags to him as his brothers and is confident that one day he will win their hearts and convince them to join his party. People can vote for whichever party they want, according to Kejriwal, but the AAP will ensure that their children receive free and high-quality education and medical care. He claimed that even BJP members in Gujarat were opposed to the government and that many of them wanted the party to be removed from power. He urged BJP members to stay with their party but vote for AAP.

Also Read: Coimbatore blast: BJP’s district chief calls off strike considering its losses

"As soon as they (BJP supporters) saw us, they started chanting, 'Modi, Modi, Modi'. I consider them as my brothers, I have nothing against them in my heart. You can shout for whoever you want, and vote for whichever party you want. I will make schools for your children, and get an ill member of your family treated. I am confident I will win your heart one day and make you join my party," he said. The AAP's national convener further said he was not against anyone and will make schools for all, including those who vote for Congress and BJP.

#WATCH | People chanted 'Modi Modi' and 'Chor Chor' slogans and showed black flags to Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal as his cavalcade passed by in Gujarat's Navsari today pic.twitter.com/trNJFdIjRQ October 29, 2022

Also Read: Manish Sisodia plays audio clip, claims 'BJP man' discussing party's bid to poach AAP MLAs; demands Amit Shah's arrest

(With PTI inputs)