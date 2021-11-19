हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narendra Modi

Happy Gurpurab! PM Modi, Amit Shah extend their wishes to the nation

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. 

New Delhi: On the occasion of 552nd Prakash Parv of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, the country's top leaders came forward to pay tributes and extend their greetings.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media and tweeted, "On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji's emphasis on serving others is also very motivating." 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Guru Nanak Dev Ji is the symbol of justice, righteousness and compassion and his teachings inspire the countrymen for the welfare of the people. "Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the first Guru and founder of Sikhism, Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, a symbol of justice, righteousness and compassion. His teachings of social harmony, cultural unity and benevolence will always inspire us for the national interest and welfare of the people," tweeted Shah.

Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as 'Gurupurab' is considered one of the most important festivals in Sikhism. The day marks the birth of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, who laid the foundation of Sikhism. Born in 1469 in Talwandi, Pakistan, Sri Guru Nanak Dev spread the message of 'Ik Onkar', meaning 'One God' who dwells in every one of his creations and constitutes the eternal truth.

 

