Haryana Assembly elections 2019: JJP wins 10 seats

The much-awaited results of the Haryana Assembly elections were out on October 24. It was a tough fight between the Congress and the BJP. The Congress 's performance wasn't as disappointing as it was in Lok Sabha Elections. They managed to grab 31 seats out of 91 in Haryana.

New Delhi: The much-awaited results of the Haryana Assembly elections were out on October 24. It was a tough fight between the Congress and the BJP. The Congress 's performance wasn't as disappointing as it was in Lok Sabha Elections. They managed to grab 31 seats out of 91 in Haryana.

The BJP bagged 41 seats while the JJP got 10 seats and INLD managed to grab only 1.

Shahabad: Ram Karan (JJP)

Guhla: Ishwar Singh (JJP)

Julana: Amarjeet Dhanda (JJP)

Uchana Kalan: Dushyant Chautala (JJP)

Narwana: Ram Niwas (JJP)

Uklana: Anoop Dhanak (JJP)

Narnaund: Ram Kumar Gautam (JJP)

Badhra: Naina Singh (JJP)

Narnaund Ram Kumar Gautam (JJP)

Uklana (SC) Anoop Dhanak (JJP)

The battle between Congress and BJP in Haryana led to a hung assembly in the state. The formation of the government depends entirely on the independent candidates and parties like JJP, INLD. JJP's Chief Dushyant Chautala is likely to be the Kingmaker in the state.

 

 

