Haryana police arrest 3 Khalistan Tiger Force terror associates in Sonipat

New Delhi: Sonipat police on Saturday (February 19) booked 3 men under UAPA, IPC Sec 120B and Arms act for perpetrating targeted murders and creating an atmosphere of terror in Punjab.

According to Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma, all the three accused were in contact with terror organisations Khalistan Tiger Force and International Sikh Youth Federation.

"All the three men hail from Juan village in Sonipat and were arrested with various weapons. They were in contact with terror organisations based in Canada and Australia and were having Rs.5-6 lakh in their accounts from foreign countries," SP Sharma told ANI.

According to the Police the accused were getting contracts of perpetrating targeted killings in Punjab through social media and already had a criminal record of murdering a man in Punjab's Morinda on 8th December.

