हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Haryana

Haryana police arrest 3 Khalistan Tiger Force terror associates in Sonipat

According to the Police the accused were getting contracts of perpetrating targeted killings in Punjab through social media and already had a criminal record of murdering a man in Punjab's Morinda on 8th December.

Haryana police arrest 3 Khalistan Tiger Force terror associates in Sonipat

New Delhi: Sonipat police on Saturday (February 19) booked 3 men under UAPA, IPC Sec 120B and Arms act for perpetrating targeted murders and creating an atmosphere of terror in Punjab. 

According to Sonipat SP Rahul Sharma, all the three accused were in contact with terror organisations Khalistan Tiger Force and International Sikh Youth Federation.

"All the three men hail from Juan village in Sonipat and were arrested with various weapons. They were in contact with terror organisations based in Canada and Australia and were having Rs.5-6 lakh in their accounts from foreign countries," SP Sharma told ANI.

According to the Police the accused were getting contracts of perpetrating targeted killings in Punjab through social media and already had a criminal record of murdering a man in Punjab's Morinda on 8th December.

Live TV

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
HaryanaPunjabKhalistan Tiger Force
Next
Story

Uttar Pradesh polls: JP Nadda slams rival Samajwadi Party over 'appeasement', ‘dynasty politics’ and more

Must Watch

PT27M47S

Ukraine Russia Conflict : Russia launches nuclear mock drill on the border