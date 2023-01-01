Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh resigns after sexual harassment case: 'Attempt to spoil my image'

New Delhi: Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, on Sunday (January 1) resigned from his position after a sexual harassment case was registered against him in a Chandigarh police station after a female coach filed a complaint against him on Friday. He told ANI that the allegations are an attempt to spoil his image. Singh said that he is handing over his portfolio to the Chief Minister until the investigation is complete.

He said, "There is an attempt to spoil my image. I hope there will be a thorough investigation into the false allegations levelled against me. I hand over the responsibility of the Sports department to the CM until the report of the investigation comes out."

The former Olympian has been booked under IPC Section 354 which pertains to assault or use of criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, 354 A (sexual harassment), 354 B (compelling her to be naked), 342 (wrongful confinement), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Days after female coach's complaint, sports minister booked

A junior athletics coach alleged that Haryana Sports Minister Sandeep Singh, who is a member of the Indian National Lok Dal party, sexually harassed her in his office during a meeting. The case has been registered at the Sector 26 police station and an investigation has been launched by the Chandigarh police. At a press conference on Thursday, the coach called for an independent investigation and requested security and a meeting with the Haryana chief minister. The coach also submitted a police complaint reiterating the allegations and requesting legal action against the minister.

Haryana | Female coach who filed a sexual harassment complaint against state Minister Sandeep Singh met Home Minister, in Ambala



'No one helped me,' says female coach accusing Sandeep Singh of sexual misconduct

She, according to her complaint, agreed to meet Sandeep Singh at his residence-cum-camp office here with some other documents she had. When she went there, the minister molested her, she said as per a PTI report.

"He took me to a side cabin of his residence... Placed my documents on the side table and placed his hand on my foot. He said when he saw me for the first time, he liked me... He said you keep me happy and I will keep you happy," the woman alleged.

"I removed his hand, he even tore my T-shirt. I was crying and I raised an alarm for help and though all his staff was there, no one helped me," she had alleged.

Asked about the allegations, Sandeep Singh had on Thursday called them baseless and called for an independent probe. "I want an independent probe. We will also get it probed because my image has been tarnished."

(With PTI inputs)