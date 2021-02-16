How Zee News revealed anti-India sentiments behind Greta Thunberg's tweet

Amid the ongoing protests by farmers on the border areas of the national capital, several international personalities extended their support but it was a massive international conspiracy. Zee News was the first channel to unmask the real motive behind this which was to target the democracy of India. The anti-India sentiments behind this larger conspiracy was revealed by Zee News.

READ | DNA Exclusive: Greta Thunberg exposed; Zee News unmasks her motive to target India's democracy over farmers protests

An international conspiracy to defame India came to the fore and the anti-India sentiments behind Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg's tweet was revealed. As the pandora's box opened, several names and their nexus against India surfaced. We want to tell you about the path of truth, on which a lie that walks gracefully falls one day and when the lie is defeated, the path of truth is elevated.

READ | How Greta Thunberg tried to defame Indian democracy: Read the full document

We are proud to say that Zee News is the only channel that continues on the path of truth and we fearlessly told the truth behind the farmers' movement. Zee News had already told that the farmers' movement has been hijacked and the anti-national views have been mixed in it.

READ | Exposed: Greta Thunberg shares document to help protesting farmers, says RSS-BJP are fascistic ruling party

Zee News was the first channel that reported Khalistanis' infiltration into the protests. The reports talked about the Khalistanis who have to misuse the movement and serving the interests of Pakistan by sitting in countries like Britain, America, and Canada. The genuine farmers of the country, however, have not been angry with Zee News as the truth came forward.

READ | Greta Thunberg: Who is she and why is she trending in India?

Activist Greta Thunberg shared a toolkit document for the ongoing farmers’ protest against new agri laws. The document shared on her Twitter handle exposed a sinister conspiracy to defame India on the international stage. The climate activist later deleted the tweet from her Twitter handle. This document gives a detailed plan of accelerating the farmers' stir taking place on the outskirts of Delhi.

READ | From 'tukde tukde gang' to Khalistani conspiracy in farmers' protests, Zee News reported the truth

Thunberg tweeted, “We stand in solidarity with the #FarmersProtest in India.” She also shared a document through her Twitter handle showing clearly a sinister conspiracy to defame India on the international fora. The farmers' movement for the last 70 days has been internationalized and now the remote control of this movement has shifted from India to other countries and this movement is now being controlled from these countries. This is exactly like the marketing strategy in which the farmer movement has become a product and this product is being promoted by big celebrities. When any celebrity promotes a product, it is called Profit Making Strategy.