In Big Boost For Arvind Kejriwal, MK Stalin's DMK To Oppose Centre’s Delhi Services Ordinance

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DML leader MK Stalin on Thursday said that his government will strongly oppose the Centre’s Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital. The DMK leader said this after meeting Delhi Chief Minister and APP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. “DMK will strongly oppose the Central ordinance on control of administrative services in Delhi. Coordination by non-BJP ruled states should continue to protect democracy,” Stalin said after meeting Kejriwal in Chennai.

During their meeting, the Delhi CM stressed that the ordinance must be collectively defeated in Parliament. “It's undemocratic, against federalism, unconstitutional,” Kejriwal told Stalin in Chennai.

"If the elected government does not have control over the bureaucrats, then there is no point in having an elected government. For the first time in history, they nullified a Supreme Court order. This is unconstitutional and undemocratic," Kejriwal said after the meeting that was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal & Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meet Tamil Nadu CM and DMK president MK Stalin in Chennai. The two AAP leaders are meeting CM Stalin to seek support on the Centre's ordinance issue. pic.twitter.com/FIrGXKor2K — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2023

The AAP chief is meeting a host of opposition leaders to drum up support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief had stated, "Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against Centre's unconstitutional-undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance". Notably, Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

Kejriwal will meet Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on June 2. "On June 2, I will meet the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren ji in Ranchi. Will seek their support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government against the people of Delhi," he said in a subsequent tweet.

The AAP national convenor has so far met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

In a big victory for Kejriwal, a five-judge constitution bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, ruled in favour of the Delhi government on May 11, giving it control over the appointment and transfer of bureaucrats, excluding public order, police, and land affairs.

However, the Union government on May 19 brought an ordinance to notify rules for the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) regarding the 'transfer posting, vigilance and other incidental matters'.

The ordinance was brought to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and it circumvents the Supreme Court judgement in the Centre vs Delhi case.