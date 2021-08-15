हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Independence Day 2021

Independence Day 2021: 1,380 police personnel awarded bravery medals

Nearly 400 personnel were awarded medals for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region. 

Independence Day 2021: 1,380 police personnel awarded bravery medals
File Photo

New Delhi: 1,380 police personnel have been awarded Gallantry and Service Medals on the occasion of India's 75th Independence Day on Sunday (August 15, 2021). According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, among the majority of the 628 Gallantry Awards, one President's Police Medal for Gallantry (PPMG) has been awarded to Jammu and Kashmir Police and one to CRPF (Posthumous). 

The Ministry of Home Affairs also informed that 398 personnel have been awarded medals for their gallant action in Jammu and Kashmir region, 155 personnel for their brave action in Left Wing Extremism affected areas and 27 personnel for their valiant action in the North-East Region. 

Among the personnel receiving Gallantry Awards, 256 are from J&K Police, 151 are from CRPF, 23 are from ITBP and 67 are from Odisha Police, 25 are from Maharashtra and 20 are from Chhattisgarh and the remaining from the other states, UTs and CAPFs.

Click here to check the complete list

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating the 75th Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. He hoisted the national flag and delivered nearly a one and half hour-address to the nation. 

Tags:
Independence Day 2021Independence DayIndia at 75
