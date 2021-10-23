Indian Railways likely to resume THESE services after over 18-month halt due to COVID-19

New Delhi: The Indian Railways is reportedly considering resuming catering services and other passenger amenities in trains as the COVID-19 cases continue to decline across the country.

According to the IRCTC sources, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav is likely to conduct a meeting next week to discuss and mull over the resumption of services related to food being served in the trains and other related issues.

In the meeting, the Railway Minister is also likely to discuss the possibility of resuming services like base kitchen, on-board kitchen, providing bedrolls and blanket. It may be noted that the e-catering services in the trains were suspended since March 2020, owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

Taking into account the issues faced by passengers, various committees have sent their inputs to the Indian Railways.

ALSO READ | IRCTC Package: Visit Mata Vaishno Devi in budget with Indian Railways, check details

E-catering services allowed on trains

Notably, while the on-train pantry services were suspended, the passengers were allowed to order food on trains directly from the RailRestro website or app. RailRestro, which is an IRCTC-authorized e-catering wing, received confirmation from the Ministry of Railways to resume services inside the trains this January.

Following which the company laid down strict guidelines and rules including thermal scanning of the restaurant’s staff and delivery personnel several times during the operational hours, sanitization of kitchens daily at regular intervals, use of protective face masks or face shields by the restaurant staff, etc.

The IRCTC-authorized e-catering wing also set some rules for the customers like mandatory use of ‘Aarogya Setu’ app by delivery personnel, collecting orders only after washing hands, contactless delivery to ensure zero human contact, constant use of protective face masks or covers and sanitization of delivery bags after each delivery.

ALSO READ | Indian Railways gets creative, uses Squid Game reference to urge people to follow COVID norms

Here’s how to place an order via e-catering app

Individuals can download IRCTC e-catering app ‘Food On Track’ from play store or Apple store

Step 1. Visit IRCTC’s official website and click on e-catering tab- http://ecatering.irctc.co.in

Step 2. Enter your ten digit PNR number (You can find this on your ticket)

Step 3. Choose food/ dishes

Step 4. Place your order and make the payment

Step 5. Your food will be delivered on your respective seat

Live TV