International Day of Yoga

ITBP personnel perform Yoga at over 18,000 feet in Ladakh amid snow conditions -- Watch

The 'Himveers' of the border patrol organization also practised Yoga at the banks of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh.

Photo: ITBP

New Delhi: On International Day of Yoga, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Monday (June 21, 2021) performed Yoga at over 18,000 feet in Ladakh amid snow conditions. 

Watch:

The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being

Yoga Day is being observed in over 190 countries globally and is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It was proposed by PM Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014.

ALSO READ | Doctors have used Yoga as armour to treat COVID-19 patients, says PM Narendra Modi on International Yoga Day

