ITBP personnel perform Yoga at over 18,000 feet in Ladakh amid snow conditions -- Watch

New Delhi: On International Day of Yoga, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel on Monday (June 21, 2021) performed Yoga at over 18,000 feet in Ladakh amid snow conditions.

The 'Himveers' of the border patrol organization also practised Yoga at the banks of Pangong Tso Lake in Ladakh.

The theme this year is 'Yoga For Wellness', which, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental well-being.

Yoga Day is being observed in over 190 countries globally and is celebrated annually on June 21 since 2015, following its inception in the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. It was proposed by PM Modi in his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in September 2014.

