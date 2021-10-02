Jammu and Kashmir: Man arrested in police inspector's murder case in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday (October 1) arrested the man accused in the killing of a police inspector.

“Police in Srinagar have arrested the accused involved in the killing of Inspector Parvez Ahmad. He has been identified as Muheeb Bashir Dar son of Bashir Ahmad Dar resident of Manganwagi,” a police spokesperson said. An FIR in the matter was registered in Nowgam.

It is pertinent to mention that on the evening of June 22 this year the inspector was martyred when he was on his way to the mosque to offer prayers during which he was fired on by two armed terrorists. The accused arrested is also involved in many other terror-related incidents.

Meanwhile, on a specific input regarding the movement of terrorists and their planning to attack security forces, a joint checkpoint was established at Mujhmarg Junction by Shopian Police, 1stRR and 178Bn CRPF.

During checking, a suspicious person was intercepted who on seeing the search party tried to flee from the spot but the alert party apprehended him tactfully. He has been identified as Kamran Bashir Hajam son of Bashir Ahmed Hajam resident of Babapora, an active terrorist of proscribed terror outfit LeT.

During the search, one Hand Grenade and 29 rounds of 7.62 mm calibre were recovered from his possession.

Accordingly, an FIR has been registered at PS Zainapora. Further investigation is going on.

This is the second active terrorist captured alive on Friday in south Kashmir. Earlier, an active terrorist was held in Pulwama.

Besides police also apprehended three associates along with arms and ammunition in Kulgam. A huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered from them.

