Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian, operation underway

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday (October 1, 2021) in the Rakhama area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that a terrorist has been killed in the gunfight. "One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

#UPDATE | One unidentified terrorist neutralized. The operation is underway. Details awaited: Jammu & Kashmir Police — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

The encounter broke in the wee hours of Friday. The operation is still underway.

Further details are awaited.

