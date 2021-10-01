हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian, operation underway

The encounter between security forces and terrorists broke in the wee hours of Friday. The operation is still underway.

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter in Shopian, operation underway
Representational Image

New Delhi: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists on Friday (October 1, 2021) in the Rakhama area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. 

The Jammu and Kashmir police said that a terrorist has been killed in the gunfight. "One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation in progress. Police and Security Forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police. 

The encounter broke in the wee hours of Friday. The operation is still underway.

Further details are awaited. 

