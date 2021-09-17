Jharkhand unlock: Religious places, schools for classes 6-8 to reopen in the state

New Delhi: As the state witnesses a steady decline in COVID-19 cases, the Jharkhand government on Thursday (September 16, 2021) allowed schools to conduct offline classes for classes 6-8 from September 20. The state government also allowed the temples outside containment zones are allowed to open, while those in containment zones will remain closed.

The state government has issued the latest COVID-19 guidelines which are to be followed at various places including religious places, schools, restaurants, markets, etc in the state. The announcement was made in a form of a notice issued by the Jharkhand Disaster Management Division. The notice stated that the schools will now operate a blended mode of education in the state, that is, online as well as offline classes.

"Attendance shall not be mandatory for students to attend offline classes. And prior consent of guardian shall be mandatory for students to opt for offline classes," the statement read. The state government has issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to schools.

In order to maintain social distancing, group activities and offline examinations are prohibited in all the schools. All the students and staff members are required to wear the masks properly covering their mouth and nostrils.

Additionally, teachers are required to be compulsorily inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines before coming to schools for offline classes.

The state government has issued all the COVID-19 guidelines to be followed at various places including religious places, schools, restaurants, markets, etc in Jharkhand. According to the new guidelines, the number of persons congregated shall not exceed 50 percent capacity at any given time while observing the social distancing norm of `Do Gaz Ki Doori` in temples.

With Durga Puja just around the corner, the rituals of this festival will be done only by the Puja Committee members in small pandals, without public participation.

(With ANI inputs)

