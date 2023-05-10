Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Exit Polls: Time, Date, How To Watch - Details Here

The high-voltage Karnataka elections began today, May 10, 2023, at 7 am in the morning and will go on till 6 in the evening. Agencies like Matrize, CVoter, Lokniti-CSDS, Axis My India, and Today's Chanakya are expected to release their exit poll results on TV channels as soon as the polling is over. Voting is being held for 224 assembly constituencies in Karnataka with 2,615 candidates in the fray.

Zee News Digital will publish the exit poll results, while its television news channel, Zee News, will broadcast the predictions. The results of the assembly election will be declared on Saturday, May 13.

Meanwhile, after casting his vote in the Assembly polls at Shiggaon in Haveri district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was quoted by ANI saying, "I've voted and done my duty towards democracy. It's a privilege to vote in my constituency. I will win by a record margin. People of Karnataka will vote for positive development and BJP will get a comfortable majority. I urge people to cast their vote," He told reporters, "I am very happy with the way our party conducted the campaign and the way people have reacted. I appeal to people to come and vote for the development of Karnataka."

The state recorded an approximate voter turnout of 7.83 per cent till 9 am. The highest voter turnout was recorded at 30.26 per cent in Udupi till 11 am today, the Election Commission said. As per the Election Commission, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Central recorded a 19.30 per cent of voter turnout while BBMP (North) at 18.34 per cent, BBMP (South) at 19.18 per cent, Bagalkot at 23.44 per cent, Bangalore Rural at 20.23 per cent, Bangalore Urban at 17.72 per cent, Belgaum at 20.76 am and Bellary at 23.56 per cent till 11 am.

These assembly elections are a critical test for the ruling BJP that's hoping to beat precedent and return to power as well as for the Congress looking for electoral revival. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, this election is being treated as a litmus test for both parties. Several key leaders including Union Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai, State Minister K Sudhakar, and Congress State President DK Shivakumar were among the early voters in today's election.

Unique scenes emerged from different parts of the state (or country) with voters and politicians enthusiastically participating in this biggest event of democracy. From couples casting their votes, after getting hitched just hours before, to Congress workers offering payers to LPG gas cylinders, the polling day has been colourful.