Karnataka Elections Sidelights: From Prayers Offered To LPG Cylinders To Vote Cast By New Bride

The much-anticipated Karnataka Assembly Election kicked off at 7 am today, May 10, 2023, with people from across the state casting their votes. The polls would seal the electoral fates of 2,615 candidates across parties in the State. Till 9 am, the highest voter turnout was recorded at 12.47 per cent in Dakshina Kannada. 224 assembly constituencies have gone to polls.

While stakes are high for BJP and Congress, elections are no less than festivals in India. Unique scenes emerge from different parts of the state (or country) with voters and politicians enthusiastically participating in this biggest event of democracy. Wednesday's polling is also seeing such unique sights, even as political leaders keep the tempo up and fire salvos at each other.

Congress Workers Garland LPG Cylinders

Congress workers garlanded an LPG gas cylinder and burnt incense sticks near it, in Bengaluru's Rajarajeshwari Nagar area. Check out the video below:

While this might have been a dig at BJP for the rising prices, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, in turn, took a dig at Congress. "Karnataka which is the land of Bajrang Bali will answer all these things on 13th May. We welcome DK Shivakumar and Congress party offering prayers to LPG cylinders, we are happy that Congress is doing some kind of puja at least," he said.

'Rahul Kal' Check

It seems you can't keep astrology away from election day. According to a report in News18, some voters have been hurrying up to cast their votes as 'Rahu Kal' will begin from 12.23 pm and will continue till 1.59 pm.

New Bride Casts Vote

At polling booth number 165 in Chikkamagaluru, a new bride cast her vote, decked in her wedding attire.

#KarnatakaElections | A bride casts her vote at polling booth number 165 in Chikkamagaluru. pic.twitter.com/nwmd6SzVoW — ANI (@ANI) May 10, 2023

Former CM, Congress Veteran Siddaramaiah Says This Is His Last Election

After casting his vote, former Karnataka CM and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said, "There is a tremendous response from the voters. I will get more than 60 % of the votes. Congress will form the government on its own. I am not going to retire but I will not contest elections. This is my last election." Earlier, Siddaramaiah had offered prayers at a temple in Varuna.

Karnataka Congress president and party's candidate from Kanakapura, DK Shivakumar had also offered prayers at Sri Kenkeramma Temple in Kanakapura, Ramanagara. His brother and party MP DK Suresh was also with him.

'The Kerala Story' Impact On Karnataka Polls?

The film 'The Kerala Story' has courted controversy with the BJP giving a thumbs up to the film and the Congress claiming that it targets a certain community. The film narrates the ordeal of three women who are trafficked to ISIS camps after being converted to Islam through marriage. On being asked about the possible impact of Congress' stand on the election result, wife of Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar, told the media, "I am 100% that my husband will win. Congress govt will come. It (The Kerala Story) will not have any effect in Karnataka. I appeal to people to vote for Congress."

