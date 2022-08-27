Warangal: Addressing a public rally at Hanamkonda town in Warangal, Bhartiya Janta Party president J.P Nadda called the Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao the "new Nizam" of Telangana and called up the people of Telangana to uproot his corrupt and autocratic government. Nadda lashed out at CM KCR for imposing restrictions on public meetings and comapred him with the last Nizam of Hyderabad.

"The last Nizam of Telangana and his last order prohibited public programmes, speeches, and opening of schools. This proved to be his last dictate. Likewise, KCR`s prohibitory orders are the last ones and he would be voted out. He is the new Nizam of Telangana," Nadda said while addressing a public rally in Telangana`s Warangal.

He said that in the coming days, the BJP will observe Liberation Day after the people elect the BJP government. "In coming days, when people elect the BJP, we will observe Liberation day," he said. Terming the KCR government "corrupt", Nadda further alleged, "KCR is hindering the welfare policies that Centre wants to implement. Their state government is corrupt. Such corrupt and dictatorial government should be uprooted."

Nadda has been addressing the rally as a part of Praja Sangrama Yatra, part III conclusion rally in Hanamkonda. JP Nadda has been in Hyderabad for his one-day visit, where he also met former Cricketer Mithali Raj.

Also Read: Mithali Raj meets BJP National president JP Nadda, BIG Speculation on her new innings in POLITICS!

The BJP chief said before his arrival he learnt that permission for the ground was cancelled and at a midnight hearing the court gave permission. He also claimed that when he landed at the airport, he was told that the party leaders and workers can`t accord him a welcome as prohibitory orders under Section 144 are in force.

(With agency inputs)