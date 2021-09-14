Kerala govt launches new edition of 'Surili Hindi' to ease Hindi learning

Thiruvananthapuram: In a bid to attract more students to learn Hindi, the Kerala government has launched the new edition of `Surili Hindi`. State Education minister V Sivankutty, who inaugurated the programme, said, "The project is being implemented by Samagra Shiksha Kerala. The new edition of `Surili Hindi` will include techniques such as animations, puppetry, and picture transitions to make Hindi learning more attractive for students."

This year, the activities are designed for children from Class 5 to 12. The module includes stories, poems and plays.

The first edition of the `Surili Hindi` project was launched in the academic year 2016-17 with the objective of improving Hindi learning in all upper primary schools. In the 2018-19 academic year, the project focussed on students from classes 5 to 8.

In 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, more digital content was given impetus for Hindi learning when education switched to online mode.

"Through the `Surili Hindi 2020` project, digital video content was developed by composing selected poems and distributed to children in classes 5 to 8 through WhatsApp groups of respective grades," said an official on Monday.

