Khela In Chandigarh: BJP Wins Mayoral Poll Despite AAP-Congress Alliance; 3 Cross Votes Recorded

In a major blow to the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in the Chandigarh Mayoral Election with 19 votes. The AAP-Congress alliance managed only 17 votes after three of its councillors cross-voted.

BJP candidate Harpreet Kaur Babla defeated AAP’s Prem Lata to claim the mayoral post. The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation has 36 votes in total, comprising 35 councillors and one Member of Parliament (MP). A majority of 19 votes was required to win.

Voting began around 11 AM, and the unexpected cross-voting by three alliance councillors paved the way for BJP’s triumph.

Moments before the commencement of the election, an FIR was also registered against former mayor and AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar and his brother-in-law Rahul Chanalia on charges of corruption. This case is related to the alleged bribe in the recruitment of sanitation workers on a contract basis in the Municipal Corporation.

The complainant Ravi Birla lodged a complaint on the SSP window on Tuesday, in which he alleged that Kuldeep Kumar's brother-in-law Rahul took a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in the name of a job as a sanitation worker, but did not give the job. According to Ravi, he had paid Rs 75,000 through online mediums and Rs 30,000 in cash. He has also presented 15 recordings and screenshots of online transactions in support of his complaint.

On October 29, 2024, the Municipal Corporation passed the resolution to conduct voting by a "show of hands" instead of the previous practice of secret ballot, with AAP's Kuldeep Kumar presiding over as mayor.

The last year's mayoral polls was marred by controvery after the then presiding officer defaced some ballots to the BJP's benefit. On February 20, 2024, a division bench of the Supreme Court led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud declared Kuldeep Kumar, the Aam Aadmi Party candidate as the winner of the mayoral elections.

The Supreme Court had found that the then Returning Officer, Anil Masih had on January 30 deliberately defaced eight ballots that were cast in favour of Kuldeep Kumar so as to make them invalid.