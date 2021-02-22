हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
LIVE: PM Narendra Modi visits Assam, West Bengal today

The Prime Minister will inaugurate new projects in Assam and West Bengal on Monday (February 22), the Prime Minister's Office announced. PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the INDMAX Unit at Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon Refinery, Oil India Limited's Secondary Tank Farm at Madhuban, Dibrugarh, and a Gas Compressor Station at Hebeda Village, Makum, Tinsukia.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, February 22, 2021 - 08:06
Comments |
File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits the states of Assam and Bengal to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several new projects. Prime Minister Modi will dedicate to the nation important projects of the oil & gas sector in an event organized at Silapathar in Dhemaji, Assam at around 11:30 AM. At around 4:30 pm, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation and inaugurate several railway projects in West Bengal's Hooghly.

In another update, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh will present the Budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the state assembly

 

