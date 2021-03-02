Live: Delhi police open NH-9 amid farmers protests

New Delhi: The Delhi police opened the NH-9 highway amid the ongoing farmers' protest on the Ghaziabad border. The flyover will be opened by the police for travel between Delhi and Ghaziabad, giving relief to the regular commuters on that route. This development comes two months after the farmers started protesting on the Ghaziabad border.

In another update, the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive is currently underway. Health Minister Harsh Vardhan registered for the vaccine and will be inoculated on March 2.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the 'Maritime India Summit 2021' via video conference today. The Maritime India Summit 2021 is being organised by the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways on a virtual platform from March 2-4.