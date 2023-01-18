topStoriesenglish
Delhi News | LIVE UPDATES: BJP MLA protesters Anil Bajpai, OP Sharma escorted out of Assembly

Delhi News LIVE Updates: A 30-year-old IIT Delhi student was killed and another was left injured after they were hit by a vehicle just outside their campus late Tuesday in Southwest Delhi, scroll down for the latest updates.

Jan 18, 2023, 03:00 PM IST

Delhi News | LIVE UPDATES: BJP MLA protesters Anil Bajpai, OP Sharma escorted out of Assembly
Delhi Breaking News LIVE Updates: Anil Bajpai and OP Sharma, both members of the BJP, were escorted out the Assembly after it was discovered that they were carrying black spray paint. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel declared he will see to it that the two MLAs' memberships are cancelled. 

The national capital of India had its eighth frigid day of January on Wednesday, as numerous regions of north India continue to struggle with the cold wave. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi has seen the most cold wave days in a month in at least 12 days so far (IMD).

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius. It was 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 1.4 degrees on Monday.

Stay tuned to Zee News for live and latest updates on Delhi news

 

18 January 2023
14:54 PM

Delhi News Live Updates: AAP MLA displays ‘bribed’ cash in assembly

Ruling AAP MLA Mahender Goyal cause a stir in the Delhi Assembly on Wednesday, by displaying large sum of money inside the House and and alleging that a private contractor at a local government hospital tried to bribe him.

14:34 PM

Delhi News Live Updates

Manish Sisodia, the deputy chief minister of Delhi, said it is regrettable that L-G VK Saxena has started making judgements when the constitution only allows him to make recommendations.“He appointed aldermen, and then a councillor who was yet to take oath because he got a call from the BJP headquarters to do so. He didn’t ask the elected government about these decisions,” Sisodia alleged.

14:31 PM

Delhi News Live Updates: IIT Student Killed

A 30-year-old Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi PhD scholar was killed and his friend suffered serious injuries when a car hit them while they were returning to the premier institute after dinner late on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday. A case has been registered but no one has been arrested so far.

