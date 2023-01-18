Delhi News | LIVE UPDATES: BJP MLA protesters Anil Bajpai, OP Sharma escorted out of Assembly

Delhi Breaking News LIVE Updates: Anil Bajpai and OP Sharma, both members of the BJP, were escorted out the Assembly after it was discovered that they were carrying black spray paint. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel declared he will see to it that the two MLAs' memberships are cancelled.

The national capital of India had its eighth frigid day of January on Wednesday, as numerous regions of north India continue to struggle with the cold wave. According to the India Meteorological Department, Delhi has seen the most cold wave days in a month in at least 12 days so far (IMD).

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 2.6 degrees Celsius. It was 2.4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and 1.4 degrees on Monday.