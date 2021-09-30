हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

LIVE: Mamata Banerjee vs Priyanka Tibrewal battle kicks off as voting begins in Bhabanipur

The by-polls are being held in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, besides Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 30, 2021 - 07:59
Comments |

New Delhi: The stage is set for the Bhabanipur by-poll, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. Polling began at 7 am on Thursday (September 30, 2021) in Bhabanipur and two other constituencies amid tight security and stringent COVID-19 measures.

Voting also began for the by-election to the Pipili assembly seat in Odisha's Puri district at 7 am today. The administration has deployed close to 2,000 security personnel to ensure peaceful voting in Pipili, which has a history of poll violence.

In other developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Jaipur, Rajasthan today at 11 am.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of four medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of the state today morning via video-conferencing.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today to discuss various central schemes being implemented in the state. 

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

30 September 2021, 07:59 AM

Jammu and Kashmir: A cleanliness drive is in full swing at the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The cleaning drive was paused last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Vice Chairman, LAWD said, "It has been a challenging job. We have deployed 15-16 more machines for lily extraction. There are several factors like we need to keep the balance of the natural habitat and water ecosystem. Along with high-tech machinery, authorities have also resorted to manual cleaning processes. For manual cleaning, we need expert labourers."

30 September 2021, 07:58 AM

Punjab: Punjab Students` Union and Naujawan Bharat Sabha on Tuesday started an indefinite protest against the facelift of the historic Jallianwala Bagh. Hardeep Kaur, a protester of the Punjab Students` Union said that the protest will continue until they restore the historical monument back to its original form.

"Changing the outlook of the historic monument also changes the narrative of history; It had only one gate previously, now it has two. For the ones visiting it for the first time will question that if there were two doors, why did people jump into the well instead," she said. (ANI)

30 September 2021, 07:57 AM

Chhattisgarh: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that Government lies to the media that it is open to dialogue on the issue of ongoing farmers agitation.

Addressing a press conference here, Tikait said, "Government lies to media that it is open to dialogue but farmers are not. They want to hold conditional dialogue, in which farmers will not participate. They said farm laws would not be rolled back. It means they have already drafted the agreement and farmers just have to sign it."

30 September 2021, 07:56 AM

West Bengal: "Madan Mitra (TMC MLA) has purposely shut the voting machine here as he wants to capture the booth," said Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll at polling booth of ward number 72. 

30 September 2021, 07:52 AM

Odisha: Voting for the by-election to the Pipili assembly seat in Odisha's Puri district began here at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, officials said. Around 2.30 lakh voters will decide the fate of 10 candidates, including the ruling BJD's Rudrapratap Maharathy, Ashrit Pattnaik of the BJP and Congress nominee Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra.

The administration has deployed close to 2,000 security personnel to ensure peaceful voting in Pipili, which has a history of poll violence. (PTI)

30 September 2021, 07:50 AM

West Bengal: The by-polls are being held in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, besides Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district. A total 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Votes will be counted on October 3.

30 September 2021, 07:46 AM

West Bengal: Security deployment at a polling booth of ward number 71 in Bhabanipur

30 September 2021, 07:45 AM

West Bengal: Polling begins in Bhabanipur, polling is scheduled to end at 6:30 pm, according to State CEO

Must Watch

PT5M8S

DNA: Will old devices get stuck in Internet blackout?