LIVE: Mamata Banerjee vs Priyanka Tibrewal battle kicks off as voting begins in Bhabanipur

New Delhi: The stage is set for the Bhabanipur by-poll, where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting against BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal. Polling began at 7 am on Thursday (September 30, 2021) in Bhabanipur and two other constituencies amid tight security and stringent COVID-19 measures.

Voting also began for the by-election to the Pipili assembly seat in Odisha's Puri district at 7 am today. The administration has deployed close to 2,000 security personnel to ensure peaceful voting in Pipili, which has a history of poll violence.

In other developments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) in Jaipur, Rajasthan today at 11 am.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of four medical colleges in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa districts of the state today morning via video-conferencing.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi today to discuss various central schemes being implemented in the state.