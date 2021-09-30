LIVE: Mamata Banerjee vs Priyanka Tibrewal battle kicks off as voting begins in Bhabanipur

30 September 2021, 07:59 AM
Jammu and Kashmir: A cleanliness drive is in full swing at the Dal Lake in Srinagar. The cleaning drive was paused last year due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA) has taken the initiative to clean Dal Lake.
Speaking to ANI, Dr Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Vice Chairman, LAWD said, "It has been a challenging job. We have deployed 15-16 more machines for lily extraction. There are several factors like we need to keep the balance of the natural habitat and water ecosystem. Along with high-tech machinery, authorities have also resorted to manual cleaning processes. For manual cleaning, we need expert labourers."
30 September 2021, 07:58 AM
Punjab: Punjab Students` Union and Naujawan Bharat Sabha on Tuesday started an indefinite protest against the facelift of the historic Jallianwala Bagh. Hardeep Kaur, a protester of the Punjab Students` Union said that the protest will continue until they restore the historical monument back to its original form.
"Changing the outlook of the historic monument also changes the narrative of history; It had only one gate previously, now it has two. For the ones visiting it for the first time will question that if there were two doors, why did people jump into the well instead," she said. (ANI)
30 September 2021, 07:57 AM
Chhattisgarh: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday said that Government lies to the media that it is open to dialogue on the issue of ongoing farmers agitation.
Addressing a press conference here, Tikait said, "Government lies to media that it is open to dialogue but farmers are not. They want to hold conditional dialogue, in which farmers will not participate. They said farm laws would not be rolled back. It means they have already drafted the agreement and farmers just have to sign it."
30 September 2021, 07:56 AM
West Bengal: "Madan Mitra (TMC MLA) has purposely shut the voting machine here as he wants to capture the booth," said Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll at polling booth of ward number 72.
Madan Mitra (TMC MLA) has purposely shut the voting machine here as he wants to capture the booth: Priyanka Tibrewal, BJP candidate for Bhabanipur by-poll at polling booth of ward number 72 pic.twitter.com/lFB5hQytTY
— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021
30 September 2021, 07:52 AM
Odisha: Voting for the by-election to the Pipili assembly seat in Odisha's Puri district began here at 7 am on Thursday amid tight security and strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines, officials said. Around 2.30 lakh voters will decide the fate of 10 candidates, including the ruling BJD's Rudrapratap Maharathy, Ashrit Pattnaik of the BJP and Congress nominee Bishwokeshan Harichandan Mohapatra.
The administration has deployed close to 2,000 security personnel to ensure peaceful voting in Pipili, which has a history of poll violence. (PTI)
30 September 2021, 07:50 AM
West Bengal: The by-polls are being held in south Kolkata's Bhabanipur, besides Jangipur and Samserganj seats in Murshidabad district. A total 6,97,164 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the three constituencies. Votes will be counted on October 3.
30 September 2021, 07:46 AM
West Bengal: Security deployment at a polling booth of ward number 71 in Bhabanipur
#WestBengalBypolls | Security deployment at a polling booth of ward number 71 in Bhabanipur
Besides Bhabanipur, bypolls will also be held in Shamsherganj and Jangipur in the Murshidabad district. pic.twitter.com/P1HAShSrRX
— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021
30 September 2021, 07:45 AM
West Bengal: Polling begins in Bhabanipur, polling is scheduled to end at 6:30 pm, according to State CEO
#WestBengalBypolls | Polling begins in Bhabanipur, polling is scheduled to end at 6:30 pm, according to State CEO
(Visuals from Mitra Institution polling booth) pic.twitter.com/fgW9fvMsbb
— ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021