KERALA STATE LOTTERY RESULT

LIVE UPDATES | Kerala Lottery Result 2023 (TODAY) 28-08-2023: Win Win W 733 Monday Lucky Draw Result To Be Out Today At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT Today 28-08-2023 LIVE: On Monday, August 28, 2023, the Department of Kerala Lotteries will release the lucky draw results of the current Kerala Win Win W 733 Kerala Lottery. You can view, look up, copy, and print the Win Win W 733 Kerala Lottery result of the Lucky Draw here. Today at 3 pm, all Kerala Lottery Win Win W 733 Results will be made available live on the Zee News English website and keralalotteries.com.

Written By  Sagar Puri|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 12:57 AM IST
Kerala State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE UPDATES
LIVE Blog

Kerala State Lottery Result Monday 28-08-2023 LIVE: Today's draw for the Kerala Monday, Win Win W 733 lottery is scheduled for Kerala. When Kerala Lottery Today Live begins at 2.55 p.m., people can verify the winning number. The Kerala Lotteries results for today, August 28, 2023, will be released soon. Win Win W 733 Kerala lottery live results begin at 2.55 p.m. on Monday, with the formal result being released at 4 p.m. The Win Win W lottery draw for today's Kerala lottery outcome 28-08-2023 will take place at Gorky Bhavan, close to Bakery Junction, in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the Win Win W outcomes from August 28, 2023, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery Win Win W 733 Results live today.

Check Kerala Lottery Result AKSHAYA AK-614 Lucky Draw (27 August 2023) Live Updates

FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR WIN WIN W 733 LOTTERY


LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 75 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKH IS: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1,00,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: To Be Announced

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: To Be Announced

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT: PAST WINNERS

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY: Win Win W 733 PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 75 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakh

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

28 August 2023
00:57 AM

Kerala State Lottery Result Live Updates: Here's How You Can Access The Kerala Lottery Result

Step 1: Visit the Kerala Lottery website.

Step 2: Choose the ‘Lottery Result’ option.

Step 3: Once you do that, a new page will appear, and you should select ‘View.’

Step 4: Finally, click on the ‘Download’ button located at the top right corner of the page to access the PDF file.

00:56 AM

Kerala Lottery Today 28-08-2023 Live Updates: Win Win 733 Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Win Win W-733 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Win Win W 733 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

