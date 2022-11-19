LIVE UPDATES | JEE Main 2023 (SHORTLY): NTA JEE Main registration, exam dates to be RELEASED TOMORROW, Nov 20 at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here

JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: The NTA will soon release the notification for JEE Main 2023. According to the information, NTA will probably announce JEE Main 2023 and start the registration process in November. The registration deadline for JEE Main 2023 is expected to be November 28 or December 1. According to latest reports JEE Main 2023 exam dates will be out tomorrow Nov 20. The exam format for JEE Main 2023 is not anticipated to change. As in previous years, the exam would be administered in a computer-based test, or CBT, style. Exams with a maximum of two attempts would be given. Candidates would have the choice to show up for one or both exams. The higher of the two scores would be used to rank the candidates. The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year. As per the guidelines, the applicants' highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into account when calculating ranks.

Twitter is flooded with #jeemaininapril protest demands for JEE Main exams from students. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department confirmed on November 17 that the JEE Main 2023 application notice making the rounds on social media is a hoax. Candidates must have passed their Class 12th Board Exam in the years 2021 and 2022 in order to sit for the JEE Main 2023 Exam. Every student taking the Class 12th Board Exams in 2023 is also qualified to take the JEE Mains exam. Visit the NTA's official website for further information.