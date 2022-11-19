LIVE UPDATES | JEE Main 2023 (SHORTLY): NTA JEE Main registration, exam dates to be RELEASED TOMORROW, Nov 20 at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check latest updates here
JEE Main 2023 exam dates will likely be out tomorrow Nov 20. The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year.
JEE Main 2023 Live Updates: The NTA will soon release the notification for JEE Main 2023. According to the information, NTA will probably announce JEE Main 2023 and start the registration process in November. The registration deadline for JEE Main 2023 is expected to be November 28 or December 1. According to latest reports JEE Main 2023 exam dates will be out tomorrow Nov 20. The exam format for JEE Main 2023 is not anticipated to change. As in previous years, the exam would be administered in a computer-based test, or CBT, style. Exams with a maximum of two attempts would be given. Candidates would have the choice to show up for one or both exams. The higher of the two scores would be used to rank the candidates. The pre-pandemic academic cycle is anticipated to continue this year after having four JEE Main tries in 2021 and changed exam dates the following year. As per the guidelines, the applicants' highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into account when calculating ranks.
ALSO READ: JEE Main 2023: #jeemainsinapril trends on Twitter, students demand NTA to hold exam in April
Twitter is flooded with #jeemaininapril protest demands for JEE Main exams from students. The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) fact-checking department confirmed on November 17 that the JEE Main 2023 application notice making the rounds on social media is a hoax. Candidates must have passed their Class 12th Board Exam in the years 2021 and 2022 in order to sit for the JEE Main 2023 Exam. Every student taking the Class 12th Board Exams in 2023 is also qualified to take the JEE Mains exam. Visit the NTA's official website for further information.
Stay tuned to Zee News for all the Latest and Live updates on JEE Main 2023 exam dates
JEE Main 2023: JEE Main syllabus yet to be released
The JEE Mains syllabus has not yet been made public by NTA. The JEE Main 2023 syllabus will be made available for both Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Plan) and Paper 1 (B.E./B.Tech). The JEE mains question paper primarily consists of questions from the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Math, according to the previous year's syllabus.
JEE Main 2023: Fake notice on twitter
JEE Main 2023 Fake notice was being circulated on the social media platform, Twitter and candidates were advised not to follow the dates mentioned as they are not true. The NTA is yet to release the JEE Main 2023 notification
JEE Main 2023: Exam notification
JEE mains 2023: marks calculation
As per the guidelines, the applicants' highest marks from either of the two sessions will be taken into account when calculating ranks. Students have the option of attending one of each session
JEE Main 2023: Steps to register
JEE Main 2023: Applicants this year
Nearly 9.5 lakh individuals have applied for JEE Main each session, and many of them have reapplied in an effort to improve their scores. The number of applicants is predicted to be around the same this year.
JEE Main 2023: Engineering entrance exam
A total of 24 individuals passed the engineering entrance exam with a score of 100 percent, placing them in the top spot.
JEE Main 2023: JEE Advanced exam
The top 2.5 lakh students who pass JEE Main are permitted to take the IIT entrance exam, Advanced.
JEE Main 2023: JEE Exam in two sessions
The National Testing Agency will start the application process for the engineering entrance exam - JEE Main 2023 in November. According to the media reports, the JEE Main 2023 registration-cum-application forms will be available by 20 November at jeemain.nta.nic.in
JEE Exam 2023: Highest marks in both the sessions
JEE Main 2023: Documents required for registration
Scanned images of photograph and signature.
Category certificates (If belonging to reserved category).
Debit card/Internet banking details for payment of JEE Main registration fee 2023.
Photo Identity proof such as Aadhaar, Bank passbook, Ration card copy etc.
JEE Main 2023: Total Marks in paper
The JEE Main 2023 paper 1 contains 90 marks, Maths- 30, Physics- 30, Chemistry- 30. The BArch (Paper 2A) carries 82 marks and BPlanning (Paper 2B) consist of 105 marks.
JEE Main 2023: Tentative Schedule
JEE Main 2023 Registrations- 20 Nov
JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 1 - January 2023
JEE Main 2023 Exam Session 2 - April 2023
JEE Main 2023 Exam dates: TOMORROW
JEE Main 2023 exam dates will be out soon as per reports dates will likely be out on Nov 20, tomorrow. where as #jeemainsinapril trends on Twitter, students demand NTA to hold exam in April and not January- READ HERE
JEE Main 2023: Here's how to register
