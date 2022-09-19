Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral LIVE Updates: Britain's longest-serving monarch to be laid to rest today, world leaders arrive in London
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral LIVE Updates: Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place in London today and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend the same.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Funeral LIVE Updates: Britain's longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died a week ago aged 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place in London on Monday (September 19, 2022) and a host of world leaders, royalty and other dignitaries will attend the same. President Joe Biden, Indian President Droupadi Murmu are among hundreds of heads of state and other dignitaries who are in London to attend her state funeral service at Westminster Abbey today. Westminster Abbey has space for around 2,000 people, and around 500 heads of state and foreign dignitaries and their partners are expected, according to BBC and Sky News reports.
When to watch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service live
The funeral will begin at 11 am (London Time). According to Indian Standard Time, it will be 3:30 pm.
More than 2,000 guests to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral
More than 2,000 guests will gather in London`s Westminster Abbey on Monday for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8 at the age of 96. Before the service commences at 11 a.m. (about 4 p.m. IST), a bell will toll for 96 consecutive minutes, marking the length of the Queen`s life, reports the BBC.
