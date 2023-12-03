LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 AM IST
Rajasthan Election Results 2023: In the Congress-ruled state, BJP is set to give a massive fight as they bid to make a return to power in the state.
The voted are to be counted in Rajasthan Assembly Elections today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first. Speaking to ANI, Praveen Gupta said "Preparations have been made at all counting centres in the state. Counting for the 199 Assembly constituencies will begin at 8 am on December 3. After opening the strong room, postal ballots will be counted first; these are around 5 lakh in number. There are 1121 Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) assigned."
He said, "We've installed a TV to display the results in the media center directly from the RO room, and they'll also be available on the ECI.gov.in website for the public. Counting will be conducted with officials, micro observers, and observers in each legislative assembly overseeing the process."
LIVE Updates Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Prayers begin
Congress candidate from Nagada-Khachrod constituency Dilip Gurjar offers prayers at Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.
Rajasthan vidhan sabha Election 2023 LIVE: Sikar
Today, the votes of the eight assembly constituencies in Sikar district will be counted. The counting will commence at Shri Kalyan Government Girls College. The count for Fatehpur will be 179,295 votes, for Laxmangarh it will be 212,701 votes, for Dantaramgarh it will be 217,205 votes, for Sikar it will be 210,570 votes, for Khandela it will be 200,268 votes, for Neemkathana it will be 193,801 votes, for Shrimadhopur it will be 192,865 votes, and postal ballots will also be counted.
LIVE Rajasthan Voting Day: Voting to begin at 8 am
All preparations for today's vote counting have been completed. Counting will start at 8 AM in the Polytechnic College. The counting will begin with the postal ballots. Following that, the EVMs of the 8 assembly constituencies in the district will be opened. Counting will take place in two rooms for each assembly constituency. The first result of the district will come from Ajmer South constituency.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections LIVE: BJP vs Congress
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Rajasthan Assembly Elections. Today is the voting day. Keep watching this space for all updates.