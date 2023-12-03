LIVE Updates | Rajasthan Assembly Election Result 2023: Vote Counting To Begin At 8 AM IST

The voted are to be counted in Rajasthan Assembly Elections today. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first. Speaking to ANI, Praveen Gupta said "Preparations have been made at all counting centres in the state. Counting for the 199 Assembly constituencies will begin at 8 am on December 3. After opening the strong room, postal ballots will be counted first; these are around 5 lakh in number. There are 1121 Assistant Returning Officers (ARO) assigned."

He said, "We've installed a TV to display the results in the media center directly from the RO room, and they'll also be available on the ECI.gov.in website for the public. Counting will be conducted with officials, micro observers, and observers in each legislative assembly overseeing the process."

