LIVE Coverage | South Tura Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: CM Conrad Sangma Of NPP Takes Lead

South Tura Vidhan Sabha falls in the West Garo Hills district of the Meghalaya state, and the seat holds reservation for Scheduled Tribe. In the previous legislative elections, voter turnout remained at 75.65 per cent, held in the year 2018. This time around, Conrad Sangma of NPP, Bernard N Marakname, Brenzield Ch Marak of INC, John Leslee K Sangma of UDP, and Richard M. Marak of AITC are contesting elections. Well, with results scheduled to be announced today, it will become clear which contestant has bagged the win. In the year 2018, Agatha K Sangma of NPP won by 1,603 votes against BJP’s candidate. Sangma gathered 35.38 per cent votes of the total.

In the year 2013, IND’s John Leslee K Sangma won the legislative elections by a margin of only 18 votes against the INC candidate. The total elector count for the South Tura assembly remains at 30,229. It certainly remains one of the most important seats out of the 60 constituencies in the state of Meghalaya.

