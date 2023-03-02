topStoriesenglish2578636
LIVE Coverage | South Tura Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election Result 2023: CM Conrad Sangma Of NPP Takes Lead

South Tura Assembly Election 2023 Result LIVE Updates: Results for Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023 Meghalaya will be announced today and a strong fight is anticipated between Conrad Sangma of NPP and Bernard N Marakname of BJP.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 02, 2023, 09:07 AM IST

South Tura Vidhan Sabha falls in the West Garo Hills district of the Meghalaya state, and the seat holds reservation for Scheduled Tribe. In the previous legislative elections, voter turnout remained at 75.65 per cent, held in the year 2018. This time around, Conrad Sangma of NPP, Bernard N Marakname, Brenzield Ch Marak of INC, John Leslee K Sangma of UDP, and Richard M. Marak of AITC are contesting elections. Well, with results scheduled to be announced today, it will become clear which contestant has bagged the win. In the year 2018, Agatha K Sangma of NPP won by 1,603 votes against BJP’s candidate. Sangma gathered 35.38 per cent votes of the total.

In the year 2013, IND’s John Leslee K Sangma won the legislative elections by a margin of only 18 votes against the INC candidate. The total elector count for the South Tura assembly remains at 30,229. It certainly remains one of the most important seats out of the 60 constituencies in the state of Meghalaya.

02 March 2023
09:02 AM

Conrad Sangma Leading In South Tura

Meghalaya's current chief minister - Conrad Sangma, is leading from the South Tura Vidhan Sabha.

09:00 AM

South Tura Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results: 

No party is heading towards the majority in the current trends. However, NPP has an edge with a lead on 21 seats.

08:52 AM
08:42 AM

South Tura Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results: Trends

Conrad Sangma-led NPP is leading on 23 seats, followed by Mamata Banerjee's TMC on 13 seats. BJP and Congress making progress on 8 and 7 seats, respectively.

08:22 AM

South Tura Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results: 

NPP is leading on 18 seats in the state, while BJP has a lead on 7 seats and Congress gets the edge on 4.

07:58 AM

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Stakes High For BJP

Stakes are high for the BJP, which has contested all 60 seats in Meghalaya for the first time. The saffron party severed the alliance with Conrad Sangma's NPP just ahead of the assembly polls and accused CM Conrad Sangma of running the "most corrupt" state government in the country.

07:54 AM

Visuals From Counting Centres

07:47 AM

South Tura Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results 

07:34 AM

South Tura Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Results

With the counting of votes beginning today, the result of the 2023 legislative assembly election will be announced today. Vote counting will begin by 8:30 AM for EVM and by 8:00 AM for ballot paper-based counting.

 

