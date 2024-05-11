Advertisement
ANDHRA PRADESH CASH SEIZURE

Lok Sabha Polls: Rs 7 Crores Cash Found After Car Collides With Lorry, Overturns In Andhra Pradesh - Watch

The car allegedly with seven cardboard boxes full of cash was heading to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada. The driver of the overturned car was taken to Gopalapuram Hospital for treatmen.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 01:35 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Andhra Pradesh police on Friday found Rs 7 crores in cash stashed in seven boxes inside a car in the East Godavari district, After being struck by a lorry, a car overturned in Anantapally, Nallajarla Mandal. Locals alerted the police after observing that the car was moving seven cardboard boxes filled with cash. The car was travelling to Visakhapatnam from Vijayawada. After suffering injuries, the driver of the overturned car was taken to Gopalapuram Hospital for medical attention.

Cash Worth Rs 8.36 Crores Seized In Andhra On Thursday

A truck containing PVC pipes was seized by the AP Police on Thursday at an interstate checkpoint in the NTR district for Rs 8.36 crore. At the Telangana and AP inter-state checkpoints, police found the money, making it one of the biggest single cash seizures in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

"We seized Rs 8.36 crore cash hidden in a cabin behind the driver's seat in the truck coming from Hyderabad and bound for Guntur," news agency PTI quoted a police officer as saying. The truck from the Chittoor district is registered in Shaik Aziz's name, according to the police.

P Sekhar Reddy, 24, a cleaner, and Ch Shanmugan, 40, a truck driver, are being questioned by police in the meantime in order to gather more information. The police official said that following the cash's submission to the Treasury Department, a case has been filed under CrPC Sections 41 and 102 by the police.
 

