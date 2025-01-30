New Delhi: The Congress on Thursday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary and described him as an "ideology which never dies."

In a post on social media platform X, the Congress also said that till the time a single person who believes in truth and non-violence is alive, Mahatma Gandhi will be alive.

Highlighting that scientist Albert Einstein respected Bapu a lot, the Congress shared a quote by him for the great leader, "Generations to come, will scarce believe, that such a man as this one, ever in flesh and blood walked upon this Earth."

The Congress further shared that "Bapu's principles teach us to follow the path of justice and equality".

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge paid floral tributes to the great leader at the Gandhi Memorial, Raj Ghat.

Sharing a video message about Mahatma Gandhi on social media, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said: "The British tried to threaten him. He was fearless. He was imprisoned. Three bullets were pumped into his chest, still, he was not frightened."

"On one side, you have Mahatma Gandhi, while on the other, you have Nathuram Godse. On one side, a brave, humble and simple man, but the man who believed in the future and India, propagated non-violence and searched for the truth, while on the other side, Godse, violent, angry, unable to face the reality of his own life.

"The reason he shot Mahatma Gandhi was that he could not face his life. So he had to take out his anger on somebody and he chose to take out his anger on the man who represented the essence of India," the LoP said.

"Mahatma Gandhi is not only a man but the soul of India and is alive in every Indian," LoP Rahul Gandhi wrote on X.

"The power of truth, non-violence and fearlessness can shake the roots of even the biggest empire – the entire world takes inspiration from his ideals. Hundreds of salutations to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma, our Bapu on his Martyrdom Day," his post in Hindi read.

Terming Mahatma Gandhi as the nation's guiding light, Congress President Kharge said "his ideas of 'Satya', 'Ahimsa', 'Sarvodaya' and 'Sarva Dharma' 'Sambhava' continue to light our path".

Giving a call to protect the country's unity in diversity and ensuring justice and equality for everyone, Kharge said: "We must commit to fighting against those who want to destroy his ideals of equality and upliftment for all."