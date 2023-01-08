'Mard log jis tarikey se roz-roz...': Nitish Kumar's remarks on population control sparks row - Watch

Vaishali: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of Bihar has caused controversy with his recent statement about population control in the state. During a public meeting in Vaishali on Saturday (January 7), Kumar argued that the population in Bihar would not decrease until women become more educated. The statement has been met with backlash from the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council, Samrat Chaudhary, who condemned Kumar's words as "indecent" and accused him of "tarnishing the dignity of the post." Chaudhary has accused Kumar of using inappropriate language and damaging the reputation of the state.

As quoted by ANI, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar stated: "Mahilayen padh lengi tabhi yeh prajanan dar ghatega... abhi bhi wahi hai. Aaj agar mahilayen nahin padhi huyi hai, jo mard log jis tarikey se roj-roj karte hi rehta hai, usko dhyaan mein hi nahin rehta ki bachcha paida nahin karana hai... Mahila padhi rehti hai to unko sab cheej ka gyaan ho jaata hai ki bhai kaise humko bachna hai... (Only when women are educated, the population growth rate will be arrested. It has still not decreased and the rate remains the same. Had women been better educated or had they been aware they would know how to protect themselves from getting pregnant. Men are not ready to consider the outcome of their action and as women are not properly educated they are unable to put their foot down and stop the population growth)."

This controversy comes at a time when Kumar's government has launched the first phase of a caste-based census in Bihar, known as the "Samadhan Yatra." The census aims to address issues such as unemployment, health care, and education in the state. However, Kumar's recent comments have refocused attention on the issue of population control and education for women.

