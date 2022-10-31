Morbi cable bridge collapse: Gujarat Home Minister for criminal case against contractor; injured being treated at hospitals

Morbi (Gujarat): Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi has said that a criminal case has been registered against the contractor and management, who renovated the cable bridge on the Machhu river in Morbi town which collapsed on Sunday. "132 deaths have been reported so far," ANI quoted Gujarat Home Minister as saying. He further added that a criminal case has been registered. An investigation has begun today under the leadership of Range IGP" while addressing media persons.

On Sunday evening, Sanghavi said, "IPC sections for Culpable Homicide Act which cause death committed intentionally and abettor will be invoked in the criminal complaint, the process is underway to lodge the complaint."

Morbi District Collector GT Pandya earlier on Sunday informed the media that 170 persons were rescued while the state minister reportedly stated that at the time of the accident nearly 300 persons were on the bridge.

Harsh Sanghavi also told the media that the Special Investigation Team constituted by the state government is instructed that on a daily basis it will update the Chief Minister and share details of the investigations and findings, adding that local police have already started an investigation into the tragedy and will take help from the forensic science laboratory for collecting scientific evidence.

"Everyone Everyone worked all through the night. Navy, NDRF, Air Force and Army reached quickly. More than 200 persons have worked the entire night (for search and rescue operations)," Sanghavi to ANI.

According to reports, deep water is creating trouble in the rescue operation and so downstream and a check dam is being demolished, with which water will recede and make rescue tasks easy.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel holds review meeting

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a review meeting soon after a cable bridge collapsed in Gujarat`s Morbi on Sunday. "A review meeting was held at the Morbi District Collector`s office with the Ministers of State, MPs, MLAs, administrative system, police system, and health service system officials and reviewed the accident`s situation comprehensively and gave necessary guidance," Tweeted CM Bhupendra Patel.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel further wrote on Twitter that the state government stands by the affected people during this calamity. Patel also met with the injured persons at Morbi Civil Hospital. Earlier, the Gujarat CM reached the incident site in Morbi on Sunday evening.

Notably, the state Home Minister, Harsh Sanghavi, said that a case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the management team of the Morbi-bridge after the tragic incident, adding that "cases under sections 304, 308 and 114 of IPC have been registered on the management team of the bridge."

Sanghavi informed that the SDRF and Police are already at the site for the rescue operation, adding "Prime Minister`s Office has extended massive support to carry out the rescue operation. SDRF and Police are already at the site," while addressing the press conference on Sunday evening.

Injured persons being treated at hospitals: Health Minister Rushikesh Patel

Gujarat Health Minister Rushikesh Patel on Monday said that injured persons, in the Morbi cable bridge collapse incident, are being treated at hospitals and many have been sent to their homes after treatment, adding that "a search and rescue operation is underway. The work of taking out bodies from the river is in the process."

During his inspection at the incident site, Director of Gujarat state fire prevention services, KK Bishnoi, said that the recuse operation is underway, adding "The Army and SDRF team have been deployed at the spot for rescue. Injured people have been sent to hospital."

Earlier, the Indian Naval Station Valsura in Jamnagar, Gujarat sent a team of more than 40 personnel for rescue operations including marine commandos and seamen in Morbi after the cable bridge collapsed.

"An Indian Army team from an artillery brigade near Dhrangdhra including doctors and paramedical staff has already reached the accident site in Morbi and taking part in rescue and relief ops. Another Army team with doctors and other relief materials is reaching the site shortly," the defence officials told ANI .

