MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: The Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank, MSC has released the official notification to recruit candidates for the position of Trainee Junior Officers and Trainee Clerks in the Bank. The application process is online and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of the Bank at mscbank.com.

Through this recruitment drive, the Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank will hire a total of 195 candidates. Out of the total vacancies, 29 are reserved for Trainee Junior Officers posts.

Interested candidates can check educational qualifications, experience, selection criteria, and other details in the official notification.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022 Official Notification

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Last Date to Apply

The last date to apply online is May 25, 2022

Online Test will be conducted tentatively: The first week of July 2022

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Trainee Junior Officers: 29 posts

Trainee Clerks: 166 posts

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Age Limit

For Trainee Junior Officers: 23 -32 years as of February 28, 2022

For Trainee Clerks: 21-28 years as of February 28, 2022

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria

Trainee Junior Officers: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks. Candidates who have passed JAIIB/CAIIB will be preferred.

Trainee Clerks: Graduate in any discipline with at least 60% marks.

MSC Bank Recruitment 2022: Expected Salary

Trainee Junior Officers Post: Trainee Junior Officers will be paid a stipend of Rs 20,000 per month during the training period. After successful completion of the training period, the Trainee Junior Officer will be placed in the Bank’s regular grade and will be paid total emoluments of about: Rs.45,000 per month.

Trainee Clerk Post: Candidates will be paid a stipend of Rs 15,000 per month during the training period. After successful completion of the training period, the Trainee Clerk will be placed in the Bank’s regular grade and will be paid total emoluments of about: Rs.30,000 per month.

Note: Candidates should be domiciled in the State of Maharashtra