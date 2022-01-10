हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Over 300 Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi amid Omicron scare

“Over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) & Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, test COVID-19 positive,” said Delhi Police. 

Over 300 Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi amid Omicron scare
(Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The national capital is witnessing an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases. This wave of COVID-19 is affecting almost everyone, especially those who are deployed on the frontline like healthcare workers and Police personnel. 

The Delhi Police officials on Monday (January 10, 2022) morning said that over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) & Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, test positive for coronavirus. 

“Over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) & Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, test COVID-19 positive,” said Delhi Police. 

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet today to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The agenda of the meeting includes a review of the COVID-19 situation and preparation in the wake of rising Omicron cases in Delhi. 

Earlier, on Sunday, Delhi reported 22,751 cases, 12 per cent higher than yesterday's number (20,181). The positivity rate stood at 23.53 percent. The city also reported 17 deaths, most Covid deaths in a day since June 16 last year.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusOmicronDelhi COVID caseDelhi Police
Next
Story

Mansukh Mandaviya to chair COVID-19 review meet with health ministers of 5 states, 1 UT today

Must Watch

PT5M27S

UP Election 2022: BJP is going to form the government once again - Dinesh Sharma