Over 300 Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 in Delhi amid Omicron scare

New Delhi: The national capital is witnessing an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases. This wave of COVID-19 is affecting almost everyone, especially those who are deployed on the frontline like healthcare workers and Police personnel.

The Delhi Police officials on Monday (January 10, 2022) morning said that over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) & Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, test positive for coronavirus.

“Over 300 Delhi Police personnel, including the Public Relations Officer (PRO) & Additional Commissioner Chinmoy Biswal, test COVID-19 positive,” said Delhi Police.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is scheduled to meet today to discuss further restrictions, including 'total curfew', under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). The agenda of the meeting includes a review of the COVID-19 situation and preparation in the wake of rising Omicron cases in Delhi.

Earlier, on Sunday, Delhi reported 22,751 cases, 12 per cent higher than yesterday's number (20,181). The positivity rate stood at 23.53 percent. The city also reported 17 deaths, most Covid deaths in a day since June 16 last year.

